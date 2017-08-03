FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Independent contractor's noncompete with Iowa ag company unenforceable - 8th Circuit
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / in 2 hours

Independent contractor's noncompete with Iowa ag company unenforceable - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a noncompete agreement between an independent contractor and an Iowa-based agricultural supply company was unenforceable.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Vaughn Elder's noncompete was unreasonable and therefore unenforceable because he got minimal support from AG Spectrum as a salesman and developed his own customer base.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vuICvB

