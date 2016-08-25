FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration finalizes new rules for federal contractors
August 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Obama administration finalizes new rules for federal contractors

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday announced final regulations requiring prospective federal contractors to disclose violations of 14 U.S. labor and employment laws and their state equivalents, including those for collective bargaining, discrimination, wage and hour and safety and health.

The regulations, which Republicans and industry critics have dubbed the "blacklisting rule," implement President Barack Obama's 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Executive Order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bRxGw6

