10 months ago
Obama administration defends new contractor disclosure rule
October 21, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 10 months ago

Obama administration defends new contractor disclosure rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Obama administration has told a federal judge in Texas that the executive branch has the power to make prospective federal contractors report violations of more than a dozen U.S. labor and employment laws and their state equivalents.

The administration filed a brief on Thursday defending its contractor disclosure rule against a bid by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and other trade groups in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for a preliminary injunction to block the rule from taking effect on Oct. 25.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dvT0FN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
