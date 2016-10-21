Obama administration defends new contractor disclosure rule

The Obama administration has told a federal judge in Texas that the executive branch has the power to make prospective federal contractors report violations of more than a dozen U.S. labor and employment laws and their state equivalents.

The administration filed a brief on Thursday defending its contractor disclosure rule against a bid by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and other trade groups in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for a preliminary injunction to block the rule from taking effect on Oct. 25.

