Federal judge blocks Obama administration's contractor disclosure rule

A federal judge in Texas blocked parts of an Obama administration rule that would force prospective federal contractors to report violations of more than a dozen U.S. labor and employment laws and their state equivalents.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone in Beaumont, Texas granted the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and other trade groups' request for a preliminary injunction late Monday, hours before the rule would have started taking effect.

