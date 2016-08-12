Company settles charges it interfered with SEC bounty program

An Atlanta-based building products distributor has agreed to pay $265,000 to settle charges that it violated federal securities law by interfering with a bounty program for whistleblowers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that BlueLinx Holdings Inc had language in its severance agreements that forced outgoing employees to give up potential whistleblower awards or risk losing severance payments and other post-employment benefits.

