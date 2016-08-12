FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Company settles charges it interfered with SEC bounty program
August 12, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Company settles charges it interfered with SEC bounty program

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An Atlanta-based building products distributor has agreed to pay $265,000 to settle charges that it violated federal securities law by interfering with a bounty program for whistleblowers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that BlueLinx Holdings Inc had language in its severance agreements that forced outgoing employees to give up potential whistleblower awards or risk losing severance payments and other post-employment benefits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aQ0h3R

