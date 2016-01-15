Federal ban on golden parachutes blocks breach-of-contract award - state court

Jan 15 -

The federal ban on golden parachute payments by banks participating in a post-financial meltdown bailout program invalidated a former Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc executive’s $660,000 award, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

The Virginia high court unanimously reversed a 2014 state appeals court decision finding the federal rule against golden parachute payments was unenforceable because it took away the executive’s contractual rights without compensation, contrary to the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

