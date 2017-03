A federal appeals court revived a former FedEx Corporate Services sales associate’s claim that the company violated federal disability law by requiring him to undergo monthly drug tests and disclose his use of legally prescribed medications.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday that a federal judge in Utah failed to address Steven Williams' claim that FedEx unlawfully inquired about his drug use while he was dealing with prescription opioid dependency.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lMOsk8