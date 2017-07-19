FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit revives former Florida cop's political retaliation lawsuit
July 19, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 17 minutes ago

11th Circuit revives former Florida cop's political retaliation lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a former police detective’s lawsuit claiming he was forced to resign for supporting the political rival of the mayor of a south Florida city, ruling that he did not quit voluntarily.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the first time applied a test - previously used to determine whether a public employee's resignation was voluntary in the context of a due-process claim - to a political retaliation claim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uc9kav

