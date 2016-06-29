Judge signs off on settlement in one of EEOC's first gay bias cases

A federal judge on Tuesday approved a deal that calls on a pallet supply company to pay more than $200,000 to settle charges that it discriminated against a lesbian forklift driver at its Baltimore facility, resolving one of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's first two lawsuits claiming sex bias based on sexual orientation.

Under the consent decree endorsed by U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore, IFCO Systems Inc will pay Yolanda Boone $7,200 in back pay and $175,000 in damages and contribute $20,000 to the LGBT advocacy organization Human Rights Campaign. IFCO was represented by Baker & Hostetler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29aaFoC