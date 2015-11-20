FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bon-Ton Stores settles job bias allegation from domestic violence victim
November 20, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bon-Ton Stores settles job bias allegation from domestic violence victim

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc reached an agreement with the New York attorney general to settle allegations that the department store operator discriminated against a worker who was the victim of domestic violence, state authorities announced on Thursday.

The deal calls on the retailer to revise policies and practices at its 18 New York stores to make clear that workplace bias against victims of domestic violence is prohibited under state law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OiFYt7

