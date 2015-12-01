U.S. Supreme Court eyes trigger date for constructive discharge claims

Dec 1 -

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday seemed to agree that a postal worker who quit because his supervisors allegedly made work intolerable had 45 days from his notice of resignation to file a constructive discharge claim.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Stephen Breyer voiced concerns about the practical implications of starting the filing period after the employer’s last discriminatory action rather than the resignation. Three appeals courts have said the period is triggered by the last discriminatory act, while five others have said it begins when a worker quits.

