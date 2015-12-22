11th Circuit gives age discrimination suit against MetLife new life

Dec 21 -

A federal appeals court has revived a discrimination lawsuit alleging Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. fired an executive as part a plan to purge older employees and replace them with younger ones.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated Robert Liebman’s claims against New York City-based MetLife, finding that the former executive was qualified for his job and was replaced by a substantially younger person.

