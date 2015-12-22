FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit gives age discrimination suit against MetLife new life
December 22, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit gives age discrimination suit against MetLife new life

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

A federal appeals court has revived a discrimination lawsuit alleging Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. fired an executive as part a plan to purge older employees and replace them with younger ones.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated Robert Liebman’s claims against New York City-based MetLife, finding that the former executive was qualified for his job and was replaced by a substantially younger person.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mwTj89

