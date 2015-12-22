Hillshire Brands to pay $4 million to settle racial discrimination claims

Hillshire Brands Co agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that it subjected black workers to a racially hostile work environment at a now-defunct Sara Lee facility in Texas, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday.

The EEOC claimed that racial harassment was a day in, day out reality at the facility. Black workers were berated by supervisors and other white co-workers using racial slurs, exposed to racist graffiti on bathroom and locker room walls, and ignored by management when they made complaints, the agency alleged.

