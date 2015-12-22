FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillshire Brands to pay $4 million to settle racial discrimination claims
December 22, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Hillshire Brands to pay $4 million to settle racial discrimination claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Hillshire Brands Co agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that it subjected black workers to a racially hostile work environment at a now-defunct Sara Lee facility in Texas, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday.

The EEOC claimed that racial harassment was a day in, day out reality at the facility. Black workers were berated by supervisors and other white co-workers using racial slurs, exposed to racist graffiti on bathroom and locker room walls, and ignored by management when they made complaints, the agency alleged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1REpwXV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
