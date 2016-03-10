FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses gay bias lawsuit but raises questions about precedent
March 10, 2016 / 11:59 AM / a year ago

Judge tosses gay bias lawsuit but raises questions about precedent

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a gay creative director’s discrimination lawsuit against DDB Worldwide Communications Group Inc, saying she was bound by precedent holding that federal law does not prohibit bias based on sexual orientation.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said that “no coherent line can be drawn” between sex stereotyping claims, which courts have recognized under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and sexual orientation discrimination claims. But Failla said case law demands that she draw that line, even as she asked “whether that line should be erased.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R99eBb

