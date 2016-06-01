FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
Former Mintz Levin associate can sue firm for sex bias - Mass. Supreme Court
June 1, 2016 / 11:06 AM / in a year

Former Mintz Levin associate can sue firm for sex bias - Mass. Supreme Court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a former associate's lawsuit against the law firm Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo for gender discrimination and retaliation.

In a case of first impression, the high court unanimously ruled that a worker's searching and sharing of her employer's records in order to support bias accusations can be a protected activity for purposes of a retaliation claim under Massachusetts law. Such "self-help discovery" is protected if it is reasonable, the court held.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y2gLZX

