AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit revives former EPA official's race bias lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit from a former Environmental Protection Agency official, who had claimed that her seven-day suspension without pay was motivated by racial discrimination.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously ruled that Susan Morris, the former assistant director of affirmative employment at the EPA, offered enough evidence to bring her racial discrimination claim to trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1sG9tzl

