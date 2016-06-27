Former alcoholic transit worker can sue for disability bias - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing the Washington, D.C.-area’s public transit system of discriminating against a former mechanic’s assistant due to his alcoholism.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit in a per curiam opinion held that Carlos Alexander offered enough evidence for a jury to potentially conclude that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority refused to rehire him because of his alcohol dependence.

