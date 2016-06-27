FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former alcoholic transit worker can sue for disability bias - D.C. Circuit
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing the Washington, D.C.-area’s public transit system of discriminating against a former mechanic’s assistant due to his alcoholism.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit in a per curiam opinion held that Carlos Alexander offered enough evidence for a jury to potentially conclude that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority refused to rehire him because of his alcohol dependence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28X0kZB

