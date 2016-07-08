2nd Circuit revives sex bias case against NYC Housing Authority

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a female construction worker's discrimination lawsuit accusing the New York City Housing Authority of not hiring her as a bricklayer because of her gender.

In a 2-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling from a federal judge in Manhattan that had granted summary judgment to the housing authority, finding that the judge should have looked at the strength of the plaintiff's evidence as a whole rather than weigh the individual pieces in isolation.

