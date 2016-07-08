FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
2nd Circuit revives sex bias case against NYC Housing Authority
July 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit revives sex bias case against NYC Housing Authority

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a female construction worker's discrimination lawsuit accusing the New York City Housing Authority of not hiring her as a bricklayer because of her gender.

In a 2-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling from a federal judge in Manhattan that had granted summary judgment to the housing authority, finding that the judge should have looked at the strength of the plaintiff's evidence as a whole rather than weigh the individual pieces in isolation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29zDlHN

