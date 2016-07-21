Judge allows EEOC's religious bias lawsuit against UPS to proceed

A federal judge in Brooklyn has allowed the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to proceed with its lawsuit accusing the United Parcel Service Inc of discriminating against male workers and job applicants who wore beards or long hair for religious reasons.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie on Tuesday denied UPS's motion for summary judgment rejecting the Atlanta-based delivery giant's argument that the EEOC's delay of nearly 10 years between the initial filing of a worker's administrative charge and the agency's commencement of the lawsuit was unreasonable and damaged its ability to oppose the claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29PmUo7