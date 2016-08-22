Appeals court tosses age bias lawsuit against PharMerica

A terminated employee cannot sue a pharmacy service provider for age discrimination based on its "sloppy management or arbitrary decision making," a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that PharMerica Corp's failure to follow its own guidelines for selecting which employees to let go when it terminated pharmacist Loren Noreen in a layoff was not enough to show the decision was motivated by his age.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bbk0g4