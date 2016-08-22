Black doctor can sue Atlanta hospital for race bias - 11th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived an African-American medical school professor's lawsuit accusing an Atlanta hospital where he practiced of favoring white doctors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Ronald Moore sufficiently explained how Grady Memorial Hospital's alleged discrimination interfered with his employment contract with Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), which had an agreement with the hospital to provide clinical services.

