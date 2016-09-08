FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit to consider punitive damages under New York City anti-bias law
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 8, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

2nd Circuit to consider punitive damages under New York City anti-bias law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday will evaluate the threshold for allowing juries to consider awarding punitive damages in employment discrimination and other bias cases under a New York City civil rights law.

At oral argument before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a former healthcare worker will argue that a federal judge should have instructed jurors to consider whether she should be awarded punitive damages for pregnancy discrimination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bWaESt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.