a year ago
2nd Circuit to consider punitive damages under New York City anti-bias law
September 8, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

2nd Circuit to consider punitive damages under New York City anti-bias law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday will evaluate the threshold for allowing juries to consider awarding punitive damages in employment discrimination and other bias cases under a New York City civil rights law.

At oral argument before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a former healthcare worker will argue that a federal judge should have instructed jurors to consider whether she should be awarded punitive damages for pregnancy discrimination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cJH8pb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
