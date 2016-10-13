Q&A: Case Western's Sharona Hoffman on big data, job discrimination and the ADA

The proliferation of large volumes of digitally stored information that can be mined and analyzed - colloquially known as "big data" - provides employers with a powerful tool to help decide which workers to hire, promote or fire.

In an upcoming law review article Sharona Hoffman, co-director of the Law-Medicine Center at Case Western Reserve University, argues that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does not provide sufficient protections against discriminatory uses of health data. Hoffman, a former trial attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is also the author of a book "Electronic Health Records and Medical Big Data: Law and Policy," which will be published in December.

