10 months ago
Q&A: Case Western's Sharona Hoffman on big data, job discrimination and the ADA
October 13, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Q&A: Case Western's Sharona Hoffman on big data, job discrimination and the ADA

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The proliferation of large volumes of digitally stored information that can be mined and analyzed - colloquially known as "big data" - provides employers with a powerful tool to help decide which workers to hire, promote or fire.

In an upcoming law review article Sharona Hoffman, co-director of the Law-Medicine Center at Case Western Reserve University, argues that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does not provide sufficient protections against discriminatory uses of health data. Hoffman, a former trial attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is also the author of a book "Electronic Health Records and Medical Big Data: Law and Policy," which will be published in December.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dUNO1s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
