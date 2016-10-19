White IT techs seek class cert in bias class action against Infosys

Four white information technology professionals have asked a federal judge to certify their proposed employment bias class action accusing Indian technology and outsourcing giant Infosys Technologies Ltd of unlawfully favoring people of South Asian descent across the United States.

In a motion for class certification made public on Monday in a federal court in Wisconsin, the plaintiffs claim that Infosys' discriminatory employment practices resulted in hires, promotions and terminations that disfavored non-South Asians "to such an extreme degree that the likelihood of them occurring by chance is less than 1 in 1 billion."

