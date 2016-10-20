Alabama tribe immune from age discrimination lawsuit - 11th Circuit

A Native American tribe in Alabama is immune from an age discrimination lawsuit brought by a former official at the tribe's health department, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously dismissed Christine Williams' lawsuit against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, finding that the tribe's sovereign immunity protected it from claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

