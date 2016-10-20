FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Alabama tribe immune from age discrimination lawsuit - 11th Circuit
October 20, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Alabama tribe immune from age discrimination lawsuit - 11th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Native American tribe in Alabama is immune from an age discrimination lawsuit brought by a former official at the tribe's health department, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously dismissed Christine Williams' lawsuit against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, finding that the tribe's sovereign immunity protected it from claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eUxmjT

