A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury verdict against United Parcel Service Inc for subjecting a female employee to a hostile work environment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Mary Matson’s hostile work environment claim brought under Washington state law was not preempted by federal law.

