10 months ago
3rd Circuit considers flexibility in age-based disparate impact claims
#Westlaw News
November 8, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

3rd Circuit considers flexibility in age-based disparate impact claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court will consider how much flexibility plaintiffs have to tailor disparate impact claims under a federal law that bans age discrimination at work, in a case brought by workers over 50 who claim they were discriminated against during a layoff at a Pennsylvania auto supply company.

Former employees of Pittsburgh Glass Works - backed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission - will ask the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals during oral arguments Wednesday to find that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) allows for collective claims on behalf of specific subgroups of older employees, rather than for all of an employer's workers age 40 or older, which is how the protected class is defined under the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eJY2SU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
