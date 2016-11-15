Trucking company settles charges of bias against Sikh job applicants

An Arkansas trucking and transportation company will pay $260,000 to settle charges that it discriminated against East Indian Sikh job applicants, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Tuesday.

The EEOC said the J.B. Hunt Transport Inc denied four Sikhs who were applying to be truck drivers at the company's hub in South Gate, California, an alternative to the company's policy of testing for drug use with hair samples. One of the five articles of Sikh faith is keeping uncut hair.

