8 months ago
1st Circuit revives race bias lawsuit against Boston police dept drug test
December 29, 2016

1st Circuit revives race bias lawsuit against Boston police dept drug test

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a long-running race discrimination lawsuit challenging the Boston police department's former drug testing program, ordering further inquiry into an alternative that may have been less biased against black police officers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that a jury should decide if adding a urinalysis component to a hair sample test for cocaine use would have reduced the disparate impact on black officers, who were four times more likely to fail the test than white officers were. According to the plaintiffs, black officers are more likely to receive false positives because of the composition of their hair and other factors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ivjc7j

