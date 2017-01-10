SCOTUS declines to review EEOC's conciliation efforts in bias case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must identify every employee hurt by a company's alleged discrimination and conciliate on their behalf prior to filing a lawsuit.

By rejecting private prison operator Geo Group Inc's petition for certiorari, the high court avoided a case that may have further defined the EEOC's responsibilities to try to settle job bias claims before it sues an employer. In 2015, the court held in Mach Mining v. EEOC that the agency's efforts to conciliate before suing are subject to limited judicial review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iXHEPs