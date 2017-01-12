FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 7 months ago

LexisNexis to pay $1.2 mln in pay bias settlement with U.S. Labor Dept.

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department announced on Thursday that a LexisNexis Group Inc subsidiary agreed to pay more than $1.2 million to settle claims that the company systematically paid women less than men at two of its facilities.

The department said two routine audits of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc, a data and analytics firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, found that the company discriminated against women in its compensation practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2joUN3G

