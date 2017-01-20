Dead worker's disability bias claim survives his death - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a disability discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a deceased construction superintendent, ruling that his claim for compensatory damages could continue despite his death.

In a case of first impression, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by the estate of Semmie Guenther against Arkansas-based Griffin Construction Company Inc. The panel said that canceling remedial claims brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act because the victim of the alleged bias had died would threaten enforcement of the statute.

