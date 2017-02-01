FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge tosses job bias lawsuit against NYC law firm
February 1, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 7 months ago

Federal judge tosses job bias lawsuit against NYC law firm

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed an intellectual property litigator’s age and religious discrimination claims against Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt, a 55-lawyer firm in Manhattan where he practiced for three years.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan ruled on Monday that Albert Jacobs, who represented himself, failed to state a claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jT7QKq

