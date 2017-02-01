Federal judge tosses job bias lawsuit against NYC law firm

A federal judge has dismissed an intellectual property litigator’s age and religious discrimination claims against Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt, a 55-lawyer firm in Manhattan where he practiced for three years.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan ruled on Monday that Albert Jacobs, who represented himself, failed to state a claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

