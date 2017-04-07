FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
9th Circuit recycles garbage man's wrongful termination lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 7, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

9th Circuit recycles garbage man's wrongful termination lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a former Los Angeles-area garbage truck driver’s wrongful termination lawsuit, holding that federal immigration law did not require him to provide proof of employment eligibility.

A unanimous three-judge panel found that USA Waste of California Inc’s claim that it fired Gilberto Santillan, a Spanish-speaking worker who had won the acclaim of the community that he had serviced for 32 years, for failing to provide eligibility information was not a legitimate reason for sacking him.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o79Hyt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.