9th Circuit recycles garbage man's wrongful termination lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a former Los Angeles-area garbage truck driver’s wrongful termination lawsuit, holding that federal immigration law did not require him to provide proof of employment eligibility.

A unanimous three-judge panel found that USA Waste of California Inc’s claim that it fired Gilberto Santillan, a Spanish-speaking worker who had won the acclaim of the community that he had serviced for 32 years, for failing to provide eligibility information was not a legitimate reason for sacking him.

