A federal appeals court has rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s bid to revive a job bias lawsuit accusing BNSF Railway Co of discriminating against a job applicant with an impaired hand.

A unanimous panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that the EEOC failed to show that BNSF regarded Kent Duty as disabled. The Americans with Disabilities Act protects individuals who are regarded as disabled even if they are not.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p7kcoi