4 months ago
Bank of America to pay $1 mln to settle racially biased hiring allegations
April 17, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

Bank of America to pay $1 mln to settle racially biased hiring allegations

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Bank of America has agreed to pay $1 million to settle 24-year-old allegations that it systematically denied entry level jobs to black applicants, the U.S. Labor Department announced on Monday.

Bank of America will pay the money in back wages and interest to more than 1,000 applicants for clerical, teller and administrative jobs at the bank’s Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters, according to the department. The bank was represented by McGuireWoods in the matter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2puOIFV

