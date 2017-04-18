FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fired transgender worker asks 6th Circuit to enforce anti-bias laws
April 18, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 months ago

Fired transgender worker asks 6th Circuit to enforce anti-bias laws

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A transgender former funeral director told a federal appeals court that a Detroit funeral home should not be exempt from federal anti-bias law because it had a religious motivation for firing her after she informed her bosses she was transitioning from male to female.

In a brief filed on Monday, Aimee Stephens urged the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's 2014 lawsuit claiming RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes unlawfully fired her for being transgender. Stephens, who was recently allowed to intervene in the case, is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pPCWFE

