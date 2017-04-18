Fired transgender worker asks 6th Circuit to enforce anti-bias laws

A transgender former funeral director told a federal appeals court that a Detroit funeral home should not be exempt from federal anti-bias law because it had a religious motivation for firing her after she informed her bosses she was transitioning from male to female.

In a brief filed on Monday, Aimee Stephens urged the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's 2014 lawsuit claiming RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes unlawfully fired her for being transgender. Stephens, who was recently allowed to intervene in the case, is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

