4 months ago
EEOC sues Miami Beach hotel for bias against black Haitian kitchen staff
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 4 months ago

EEOC sues Miami Beach hotel for bias against black Haitian kitchen staff

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued a hotel in Miami for allegedly firing its black Haitian kitchen staff and replacing them with mostly light-skinned Hispanic workers hired through a staffing agency.

The EEOC claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Miami that SLS Hotel South Beach mistreated the Haitian kitchen workers, whom one manager referred to as “slaves,” due to their race and national origin prior to the mass firing in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2phdV9T

