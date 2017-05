A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that prior salary history could justify a California county paying a female math consultant less than her male counterparts, as long as the use of that history was reasonable and accomplished a business purpose.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent Aileen Rizo’s pay bias lawsuit back to a federal judge in Yosemite, California to evaluate the reasons the county gave for using salary history to set her pay.

