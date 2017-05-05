(Language in paragraphs 2 and 13 may be objectionable to some
readers.)
By Robert Iafolla
A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a store clerk's
claims against Target Corp and a staffing company, holding that
he failed to show there was a hostile work environment at the
mobile phone kiosk in a Minnesota Target store where he worked.
A unanimous three-judge panel of 8th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals said that the slurs that Target employees allegedly
called plaintiff Mazen Abdel-Ghani, a Palestinian immigrant,
including "terrorist," "camel jockey" and "sand nigger," were
not physically threatening nor did they interfere with his work
performance.
To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2piHcgZ