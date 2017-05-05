(Language in paragraphs 2 and 13 may be objectionable to some readers.)

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a store clerk's claims against Target Corp and a staffing company, holding that he failed to show there was a hostile work environment at the mobile phone kiosk in a Minnesota Target store where he worked.

A unanimous three-judge panel of 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the slurs that Target employees allegedly called plaintiff Mazen Abdel-Ghani, a Palestinian immigrant, including "terrorist," "camel jockey" and "sand nigger," were not physically threatening nor did they interfere with his work performance.

