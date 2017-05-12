10th Circuit revives mechanic's quid pro quo sexual harassment lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a mechanic’s job discrimination lawsuit against an Oklahoma trucking company, ruling that he could sue for "quid pro quo" sexual harassment even though his Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charging form did not make that specific accusation.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that quid pro quo sexual harassment - when a boss offers a subordinate something in return for fulfillment of a sexual demand - is not a distinct form of sexual harassment. The general description of Bryan Jones’ allegations against Erick, Oklahoma-based Needham Trucking and Julie Needham, his former supervisor and the company's co-owner, in his EEOC charge was sufficient to exhaust his administrative remedies and file his job bias lawsuit, the panel said.

