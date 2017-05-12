FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
10th Circuit revives mechanic's quid pro quo sexual harassment lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 12, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

10th Circuit revives mechanic's quid pro quo sexual harassment lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a mechanic’s job discrimination lawsuit against an Oklahoma trucking company, ruling that he could sue for "quid pro quo" sexual harassment even though his Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charging form did not make that specific accusation.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that quid pro quo sexual harassment - when a boss offers a subordinate something in return for fulfillment of a sexual demand - is not a distinct form of sexual harassment. The general description of Bryan Jones’ allegations against Erick, Oklahoma-based Needham Trucking and Julie Needham, his former supervisor and the company's co-owner, in his EEOC charge was sufficient to exhaust his administrative remedies and file his job bias lawsuit, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r9ygeb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.