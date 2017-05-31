FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit revives New York job bias claims against third-party contractor
May 31, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 3 months ago

2nd Circuit revives New York job bias claims against third-party contractor

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived an employment discrimination lawsuit against Allied Vans Inc brought by movers who worked for one of the nationwide moving company's contractors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the claims that Allied and its parent company Sirva Inc violated state law limiting the use of criminal background checks in hiring decisions back to a federal judge in Brooklyn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2soEojt

