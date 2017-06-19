A federal appeals court on Monday revived an age
discrimination lawsuit brought by two former firefighters in
Arizona, creating a circuit split on the scope of a federal
anti-bias law’s application to employers that are political
subdivisions of a state.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals ruled that John Guido and Dennis Rankin can sue the
Mount Lemmon Fire District. Breaking with four other circuits,
the panel held that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act
covers political subdivisions even if they have fewer than 20
employees.
