Lawsuits take aim at virtual reality labs and apps
A Texas-based company filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against Boeing, Lockheed Martin and e-sports platform Sliver.tv, accusing them of infringing a patent on virtual reality technology.
Steptoe & Johnson has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of systematically denying female attorneys the same pay and promotion opportunities as their male counterparts, making it the latest law firm to be accused of widespread gender bias.
In a proposed nationwide class action filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week, former Steptoe associate Ji-In Houck said the Washington, D.C.-based firm ignored her complaints about unequal treatment even as the firm counseled its clients on policies to avoid gender discrimination.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s3CqoN
A Texas-based company filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against Boeing, Lockheed Martin and e-sports platform Sliver.tv, accusing them of infringing a patent on virtual reality technology.
The District of Columbia federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing housing finance giant Fannie Mae of firing her in retaliation for disclosing waste and mismanagement in a mortgage assistance program.