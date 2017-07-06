The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank
Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank
of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled
workers.
The EEOC claimed that Hudson City Bancorp Inc and its
subsidiary Hudson City Savings Bank, which M&T Bank acquired in
2015, had a policy of denying workers accommodations for their
disabilities and forcing them to take leave until they were
cleared by a doctor to work without restrictions.
