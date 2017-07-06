The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.

The EEOC claimed that Hudson City Bancorp Inc and its subsidiary Hudson City Savings Bank, which M&T Bank acquired in 2015, had a policy of denying workers accommodations for their disabilities and forcing them to take leave until they were cleared by a doctor to work without restrictions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sRUHFq