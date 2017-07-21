D.C. Circuit revives race bias lawsuit against U.S. Marshal Service

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a long-running lawsuit accusing the U.S. Marshals Service of discriminating against black deputy marshals, allowing current deputies to step in for the named plaintiff, who had settled his individual claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the intervening deputies could not challenge a ruling denying the previous named plaintiff class certification, but it ordered a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to let them file a new motion for class certification.

