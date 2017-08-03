Former partner's age bias lawsuit against Armstrong Teasdale can proceed - judge

A federal judge in Missouri on Tuesday rejected Armstrong Teasdale’s bid to block an age discrimination lawsuit against the law firm, ruling that a former equity partner met his statutory deadline to initiate a claim.

Joseph von Kaenel, a 72-year-old transactional attorney, sued the St. Louis, Missouri-based firm under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act for allegedly terminating him in 2014 him due to his age. Von Kaenel said he was forced to leave the firm because of its policy that partners must retire by the end of the calendar year in which they turn 70.

