Problems getting to sleep not a basis for a disability lawsuit - 6th Circuit
January 27, 2016 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Problems getting to sleep not a basis for a disability lawsuit - 6th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 26 -

An information technology worker’s self-reported difficulty getting enough sleep is not a disability that would allow him to sue his former employer for discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that David Neely did not qualify as disabled under the Americans with Disabilities Act because he put forward no evidence that supports his claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OXqU2x

