Jury should decide Turkish-born teacher's discrimination case - 10th Circuit
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Jury should decide Turkish-born teacher's discrimination case - 10th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a Turkish-born Muslim teacher’s hostile work environment lawsuit against a New Mexico public school district.

A unanimous three-judge panel ruled that Zeynep Unal can take her allegations to a jury, reversing a lower court decision dismissing her case. While the lower court found that just one insensitive comment - a colleague called her the “turkey from Turkey” - was overtly based on her national origin, the panel said there were other remarks that could be viewed as hostile and encouraging xenophobia in the workplace.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SmURPY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
